Assaria Native to Compete in Texas College Rodeo

A Saline County native will be one of the newest members of a college rodeo team in Texas.

According to Frank Phillips College, Avery Kinkelaar from Assaria, will become part of the team. The rodeo team says Avery will compete in Breakaway, Goat-tying, and Barrel-racing.

Avery is a senior at Southeast of Saline, and plans to major in Ranch Management.

Frank Phillips College is the northernmost rural community college located at the top of the Texas Panhandle. It has been dedicated to serving the top nine counties of the Texas Panhandle since 1948.

Photo via Frank Phillips College