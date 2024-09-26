Assailant Kicks, Punches and Bites Finger of a Man

A Salina man was hospitalized after being bitten.

Salina Police Captain David Villanueva tells KSAL News, on September 24th, a 63-year old male was doing yardwork in the 700 block of Park. Moments later, a man approached him from behind and suckerpunched him to the ground. The assailant continued to kick the man in the ribs and afflicted several other injuries to him such as, a broken left collarbone and biting the tip of his finger.

The victim was sent taken to Salina Regional Health Center after a witness reported to EMS about his physical state. The man told the hospital what had taken place and they reported to police the incident.

Authorities shortly after, arrested 43-year old Wesley Spragg without incident. Captain Villanueva says the victim is known to Spragg.

Spragg is facing charges of aggravated battery.