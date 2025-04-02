Ask Sal: County Expands AI-Powered Chatbot

Saline County is making it easier than ever for residents to access information and connect with county services with the launch of Ask Sal, an AI-powered chatbot. Developed in partnership with Citibot, the chatbot provides 24/7 assistance on the county’s website, offering instant answers to frequently asked questions and guiding users to the right resources.

The chatbot is available on the Saline County website and can be accessed by clicking the chat icon in the bottom right corner of the screen on both desktop and mobile devices.

“Technology should make government more accessible, not more complicated,” said Airen Maxwell, Saline County System Support Analyst. “Ask Sal helps residents find answers quickly and efficiently, reducing frustration and improving how we deliver information. It also cuts down on phone calls for common questions, allowing county staff to focus on more complex requests.”

Residents can ask questions and receive answers in four languages, making county services more accessible to a broader audience.

“Ask Sal greets visitors in English, Spanish, Japanese, and Vietnamese and can provide answers in 75 different languages,” said Melissa McCoy, Saline County Public Information Officer. “This improves access for more people in our community and makes it easier for them to get the information they need without language being a barrier.”

How It Works

The chatbot is trained to handle routine inquiries and guide residents to the right information. It pulls from verified county sources to ensure responses are accurate and reliable. If users can’t find the information they are looking for with Ask Sal, they can request direct support from county staff through the chat interface.

Ask Sal to:

Find office hours, locations, and contact details;

Learn about county services and programs;

Submit service requests to county departments;

Get information on tax payments, permits, elections, and more.

“Municipal websites contain a wealth of information, which can sometimes make it hard for residents to locate what they need quickly,” said Bratton Riley, CEO of Citibot. “We’re thrilled to launch Ask Sal with Saline County, providing an enhanced web experience and improving efficiency and customer service.”

Expanding Communication Options

This chatbot is the latest addition to Saline County’s efforts to modernize how residents interact with their local government. In November 2024, the Saline County Health Department launched TextMyGov, a text-based service that allows residents to receive notifications, report issues, and find information from their cell phones.

“With both Ask Sal and TextMyGov, residents now have multiple ways to get fast, reliable information, whether they prefer to text or chat online,” Maxwell said.

Cost and Future Plans

The cost for Ask Sal is $11,500 per year, covering system maintenance, improvements, and updates to ensure accurate responses. The chatbot will continue to evolve, learning from user interactions to provide better assistance over time.

Saline County is among the first municipalities in Kansas to use Citibot’s AI-powered customer service platform, making government services more accessible and convenient for residents.

Visit www.salinecountyks.gov to try Ask Sal today.