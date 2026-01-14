Artists of the Year to be Honored

Longtime Lindsborg residents Bill and Beth Olson will be honored as the Lindsborg Arts Council‘s 2026 Artists of the Year during the LAC Art Lovers Affair and Auction on Saturday, Feb. 7.

According to the organization, event will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. at the J.O. Sundstrom Conference Center in Lindsborg and is open to the public. The evening will feature a buffet of appetizers and desserts, light entertainment, and a diverse arts auction including both live and silent offerings. Tickets are $30 per person and may be purchased in advance at lindsborgarts.org or at the door while supplies last. Doors open at 6:30pm. The Arts Council will also commemorate its 50th anniversary, celebrating the “Golden Jubilee” year.

Bill and Beth Olson are being honored for their significant, lifelong commitment to the Lindsborg community, both individually and as a couple. Their decades of volunteer service, leadership, and artistic contribution have touched nearly every corner of the local arts scene.

John Presley shared this tribute to the Olsons: “Broadway RFD, Messiah Chorus and Orchestra, Freeze Your Brass Off, Red Barn, Blue Dozen, Smoky Valley Arts and Folk Life Center, Pickin’ at the Blacksmith (in warm weather), and many other formal and informal arts and music venues—you will find Bill and/or Beth leading and participating in the art centers and activities which characterize Lindsborg. They may be out front or behind the scenes, but their impact is visible and valued. Their leadership knows no season. If it’s happening, they are there. It is a great time to celebrate the lives and leadership of this couple who exemplify the range of arts in this community.”

Beth Olson graduated from Bethany College in 1974 with a degree in social work and returned in the 1990s as a part-time student to earn a certificate in elementary education. She taught Head Start and reading enrichment until her retirement in 2020. During the 1980s, Beth served on the Lindsborg Arts Council Board of Directors and was involved in the very first Chocolate Lovers Affair, the predecessor to today’s Art Lovers Affair and Auction.

Bill Olson is a 1993 graduate of Bethany College, earning a Bachelor of Music Education as a non-traditional student. He went on to teach band, orchestra, and choir in public schools for 20 years. Over the years, Bill has served as a participant, director, and leader in numerous performing and historical arts organizations throughout Lindsborg. Bill and Beth were married in 1997.

Beth’s connection to the arts in Lindsborg began in the 1970s when she arrived at Bethany College. She joined her first Broadway RFD show in 1973. Bill became involved with the group as a Bethany student in the early 1990s. Over the years, they have spent many summers at the bandshell, working both on and off stage. This remains one of their shared pastimes, along with camping, archaeology digs, and cheering on their grandchildren at music, art, and sporting events.

Beth’s daughter, Alexa Reed, recalls:

“One summer in 1999, when they were living in Dodge City, Beth wanted to be in Broadway RFD so badly that she and Bill lived in a pop-up tent camper down by the river so they could be in the show. I have watched both Bill and Beth contribute countless hours enjoying and participating in the Arts in and around Lindsborg – sometimes being visible and other times behind the scenes sewing costumes, painting and/or constructing sets. They have also faithfully served their community on boards in Lindsborg that promote the Arts. I am thankful for the example they have set and the love for the Arts they have instilled in myself and my family. Thank you Beth and Bill for sharing your love of Arts and dedication to make Lindsborg a place filled with many different opportunities and avenues to participate in and enjoy the Arts.”

While their artistic talents are seemingly endless, what truly sets Bill and Beth apart is their unwavering dedication to their community, to the arts, and to one another. Their generosity of time, talent, and treasures makes them a shining example of service and devotion.

The Lindsborg Arts Council invites the community to join in celebrating Bill and Beth Olson and their lasting impact on the cultural life of Lindsborg.