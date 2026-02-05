Artemis II Launch Pushed Back to March, Cosmosphere Watch Party Follows

The Cosmosphere in Hutchinson is pushing pause on the Artemis II Launch Party after NASA pushed back the launch window to March. Cold weather in Florida and several technical issues while fueling the rocket have changed the plan.

The new earliest launch opportunity is March 6 at 7:29 PM, pending final mission readiness and weather conditions. Artemis II will be the first crewed mission of NASA’s Artemis program, sending four astronauts on a journey around the Moon and marking humanity’s return to deep space for the first time in more than 50 years.

The Cosmosphere plans to host its Launch Watch Party to align with NASA’s confirmed launch attempt once the final date and time are set. The Launch Watch Party will feature live NASA coverage, interactive and hands-on activities, concessions, and an engaging, space-filled atmosphere for guests of all ages.

The evening will also include a special presentation by John Mulnix, JPL/NASA Solar System Ambassador, titled “Countdown to Artemis II,” offering insight into the mission and its role in the future of lunar exploration. VIP tickets for this event are currently sold out. Guests interested in joining the VIP waitlist may email [email protected] for availability updates and additional information.

As with all spaceflight events, launch schedules remain subject to change due to mission readiness, weather, or technical considerations. The Cosmosphere will continue to provide updates as NASA confirms additional details and encourages guests to follow official Cosmosphere communication channels as the March launch window approaches.