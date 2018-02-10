“Art is Ageless” Entries Sought

Entries to the Salina Presbyterian Manor’s “Art is Ageless” program are now being accepted.

Salina Presbyterian Manor’s juried exhibit will be from March 13th to March 15th. Entries are now being accepted from any area artist 65 and older to exhibit and/or compete for the chance to be featured in the 2018 Art is Ageless calender.

For competition entries, works must have been finished within the last five years. There are nine categories to enter as well as amateur and professional levels. All entries for the competition must be submitted by March 9th.

Local winners will join winners from 16 other communities to be judged on the system wide level. Anyone under the age of 65 can enter into the exhibit as well.

Entry forms and more information can be found at Salina Presbyterian Manor located at 2601 E. Crawford, by contacting Jenni Jones at 785-825-1366 ext. 1112. or [email protected], and by going to artisageless.org.