Art Center Seeking Artist Input

The Salina Art Center is seeking artist input.

According to the organization, the Sunflower Biennial asks artists to share their voices: What are the issues they face, what is their view of the world, what challenges do they see, and where do they find beauty?

Salina Art Center will provide a platform that encourages exchanges of ideas and respect. The exhibition allows young artists to gain experience with exhibition submissions, building a portfolio, public speaking, marketing their talents, and much more.

There is no entry fee, deadline for submission is November 22, 2024.

The Sunflower Biennial exhibition opens at Salina Art Center, January 29 and is open to the public through March 9, 2025.