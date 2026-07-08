Art Center Receives Multi-Year Andy Warhol Foundation Grant

Salina Art Center has been awarded a multi-year grant from The Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts, one of the nation’s leading supporters of contemporary visual art organizations.

According to the organization, the award recognizes Salina Art Center’s commitment to presenting ambitious contemporary exhibitions and fostering meaningful connections between artists and communities.

The multi-year grant provides sustained support for Salina Art Center’s visual arts programming, helping the organization continue to bring nationally recognized artists, thought-provoking exhibitions, and innovative public programs to central Kansas.

“We are deeply honored to receive this support from The Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts,” said Misty Serene, Executive Director of Salina Art Center. “This investment affirms the importance of providing access to contemporary art in communities of all sizes and allows us to continue creating experiences that inspire curiosity, creativity, and conversation.”

Following Andy Warhol’s will, the mission of The Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts is the advancement of the visual arts. The foundation manages an innovative and dynamic grants program while also preserving Warhol’s legacy through creative and responsible licensing policies and extensive scholarly research for ongoing catalogue raisonné projects. To date, the foundation has given $350 million in cash grants to over 1,000 arts organizations around the country and abroad and has donated 52,786 works of art to 322 institutions worldwide.

The grant will help strengthen Salina Art Center’s ability to present exhibitions featuring contemporary artists while expanding educational opportunities, public programming, and community engagement over the coming years.

For nearly five decades, Salina Art Center has served as a cultural hub for central Kansas through free gallery admission, art education, independent cinema, and innovative programming that makes contemporary art accessible to all.