Tysen Considered For Music Hall of Fame

A Salina native is among those considered for induction into the latest class of the Kansas Music Hall of Fame. Nathan Tysen is a Grammy and Tony Award-nominated songwriter and vocalist whose musicals have been produced on Broadway and London’s West End. For more than 25 years, he has served as the frontman of the Salina-based rock band Joe’s Pet Project.

According to the organization, voting is now underway for the 2026 Kansas Music Hall of Fame induction class. Paid members and previous inductees will help select five deserving artists whose contributions to the music of Kansas and the greater Kansas City metropolitan area have left a lasting impact. In addition, the Kansas Music Hall of Fame Board of Directors will select four special honorees to be recognized for their outstanding achievements.

The following nominees are under consideration for induction into the Kansas Music Hall of Fame. Final results will be announced shortly after the January 1 voting deadline.

2026 Kansas Music Hall of Fame Nominees

(Listed alphabetically)

The Appleseed Cast — Lawrence

Ashley Davis — Lawrence

Banshee — Kansas City

Matt Betton Jr. — Manhattan

Joe Denoyer — Liberal

Arthur Dodge — Lawrence

Billy Ebeling — Lawrence

Lester Estelle II — Kansas City

Nicolle Galyon — Sterling

Chip Hardy — Scott City

Mark Hart — Fort Scott

Arnie Johnson — Lawrence

Justus — Kansas City

Frankie Kay — Kansas City

Kill Creek — Lawrence

Lowell Kiesel — Wichita

Shawn Lee — Wichita

Manilla Road — Wichita

Will Matthews — Kansas City

The Micronotz — Lawrence

Nathan Tysen — Salina

Patriarch — Lawrence

Paw — Lawrence

Harry “Hap” Peebles — Wichita

Ricky Dean Sinatra — Lawrence

The Rockin’ Continentals — Topeka

Marty Schiff — Sharon

Mike Schmidt — Lawrence

Greg Skaff — Wichita

The Soulful Seven — Hays

The Upside Dawne — Lawrence

Kelly Werts — Junction City

Larry Williams — Kansas City

Annie Wilson — Wichita

Founded in August 2004, the Kansas Music Hall of Fame, Inc. (KSMHoF) is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to preserving and celebrating the rich musical heritage of Kansas. Since holding its inaugural induction ceremony in January 2005, the Hall of Fame has honored more than 200 artists, including numerous influential bands and ensembles. The mission of the Kansas Music Hall of Fame is to honor the musicians, music, and related organizations that have made significant contributions to the cultural heritage of Kansas and the greater Kansas City area. The organization celebrates the accomplishments of the past and present while inspiring future generations of Kansas musicians.

Many of this year’s nominees were recommended by Hall of Fame members and members of the public. The Kansas Music Hall of Fame continues to welcome nominations from across the state as it works to preserve Kansas’ rich musical legacy.

Individuals interested in participating in the selection process are encouraged to become members before Midnight on January 1, 2027. Members receive an official ballot along with nominee biographies highlighting each artist’s accomplishments and contributions.

Membership information and additional details are available at www.ksmhof.org.