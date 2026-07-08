Tysen Considered For Music Hall of Fame

A Salina native is among those considered for induction into the latest class of the Kansas Music Hall of Fame. Nathan Tysen is a Grammy and Tony Award-nominated songwriter and vocalist whose musicals have been produced on Broadway and London’s West End. For more than 25 years, he has served as the frontman of the Salina-based rock band Joe’s Pet Project.
The following nominees are under consideration for induction into the Kansas Music Hall of Fame. Final results will be announced shortly after the January 1 voting deadline.
2026 Kansas Music Hall of Fame Nominees
(Listed alphabetically)
- The Appleseed Cast — Lawrence
- Ashley Davis — Lawrence
- Banshee — Kansas City
- Matt Betton Jr. — Manhattan
- Joe Denoyer — Liberal
- Arthur Dodge — Lawrence
- Billy Ebeling — Lawrence
- Lester Estelle II — Kansas City
- Nicolle Galyon — Sterling
- Chip Hardy — Scott City
- Mark Hart — Fort Scott
- Arnie Johnson — Lawrence
- Justus — Kansas City
- Frankie Kay — Kansas City
- Kill Creek — Lawrence
- Lowell Kiesel — Wichita
- Shawn Lee — Wichita
- Manilla Road — Wichita
- Will Matthews — Kansas City
- The Micronotz — Lawrence
- Nathan Tysen — Salina
- Patriarch — Lawrence
- Paw — Lawrence
- Harry “Hap” Peebles — Wichita
- Ricky Dean Sinatra — Lawrence
- The Rockin’ Continentals — Topeka
- Marty Schiff — Sharon
- Mike Schmidt — Lawrence
- Greg Skaff — Wichita
- The Soulful Seven — Hays
- The Upside Dawne — Lawrence
- Kelly Werts — Junction City
- Larry Williams — Kansas City
- Annie Wilson — Wichita
Founded in August 2004, the Kansas Music Hall of Fame, Inc. (KSMHoF) is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to preserving and celebrating the rich musical heritage of Kansas. Since holding its inaugural induction ceremony in January 2005, the Hall of Fame has honored more than 200 artists, including numerous influential bands and ensembles. The mission of the Kansas Music Hall of Fame is to honor the musicians, music, and related organizations that have made significant contributions to the cultural heritage of Kansas and the greater Kansas City area. The organization celebrates the accomplishments of the past and present while inspiring future generations of Kansas musicians.
Many of this year’s nominees were recommended by Hall of Fame members and members of the public. The Kansas Music Hall of Fame continues to welcome nominations from across the state as it works to preserve Kansas’ rich musical legacy.
Individuals interested in participating in the selection process are encouraged to become members before Midnight on January 1, 2027. Members receive an official ballot along with nominee biographies highlighting each artist’s accomplishments and contributions.
Membership information and additional details are available at www.ksmhof.org.