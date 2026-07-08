Baby Show Returning to Fair

After a several year hiatus the Baby Show is returning to the Tri-Rivers Fair.

According to the Fair Board, families are once again invited to step into the spotlight and celebrate the youngest members of our community. The Baby Show event will take place on Sunday, August 2, 2026, inside Kenwood Hall.

Designed to be a fun, lighthearted, and relaxed environment, the Baby Show is the perfect opportunity for families to create special memories while little ones are recognized for their smiles, personalities, and all-around charm.

Event Details

Date: Sunday, August 2, 2026

Location: Kenwood Hall, Saline County Fairgrounds

Registration: Opens at 10:30 AM

Showtime: 11:00 AM

Age Groups and Award Categories

Participants will be divided into three age categories: 0-1 years, 2-3 years, and 4-5 years. One winner from each age group will be selected to take home an award in the following four patriotically-themed categories:

Overall: Star of the Show

Best Dressed: Red, White, and Cute

Best Personality: All American Charm

Judges’ Choice: Stars and Stripes Spotlight

How to Register

Parents and guardians are strongly encouraged to secure their spot early to help ensure a smooth and timely event. Pre-registration is currently open and can be completed online via the official portal. Walk-up registration will also be available on the morning of the event starting at 10:30 AM in Kenwood Hall before the show officially kicks off at 11:00 AM.