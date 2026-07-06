K9 Death Under Investigation

The Junction City Police Department is mourning the loss of K9 Police Service Dog Vethos, who passed away while on duty Monday. According to the agency the Belgian Malinois joined the department in 2024 and served in the Investigations Division alongside his partner.

The circumstances surrounding the passing of Vethos are unknown at this time. A full investigation has been launched, and more information will be made available as the investigation allows.

The agency says is on determining the circumstances of Vethos’ passing and supporting his partner through this difficult time.

Vethos was more than a working dog. He was a protector, a teammate, and a member of the law enforcment family.

The loss is felt deeply across our entire department.