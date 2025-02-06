Art Center Offering Valentine Day Experience

The Salina Art Center is planning a unique Valentine’s Day experience. The organization is offering a special evening of dancing, art, and romance.

Start the night with Dance & Draw at Salina Art Center with a wine tasting led by Hannah Crickman, followed by a fun portrait lesson with Darren Morawitz, where you’ll have the chance to draw your partner. Then, get moving with a dance lesson from Audrey Umekubo before settling in for a classic love story on the big screen at The Cinema.

At 8:30 PM, enjoy a special screening of The Notebook (PG-13, 124 min). This beloved romance follows Noah (Ryan Gosling) and Allie (Rachel McAdams) as they navigate love, loss, and fate in 1940s South Carolina.

Whether you participate in the full experience or just the film, it’s a fun way to celebrate love this Valentine’s Day.

_ _ _

Dance & Draw: Valentine Edition

February 14 | 7–8:20 PM

242 S Santa Fe

$50 per couple

Register Here

Film Screening: The Notebook

February 14 | 8:30 PM

150 S Santa Fe

$5 tickets at the box office with class registration. Head over after the class!

Film-only tickets available