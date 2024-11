Salina Police are investigating a vehicle fire as an arson case after a pickup was destroyed.

Police Captain Jim Feldman tells KSAL News that around 1:45am Saturday, an eyewitness saw a man running away from a 1999 Dodge Ram 1500 truck moments before it burst into flames.

Fire crews and police responded to the parking lot at an apartment complex in the 2100 block of E. Crawford as the truck burned. The truck is valued at $4,500.

The unknown suspect was dressed in a black hoodie and blue jeans.