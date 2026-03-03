Arrested, Released and Scammed

A woman was scammed for over $700 by a person claiming to work with the Saline County Sheriff’s Office.

Police Captain Jim Feldman tells KSAL News that the 36-year-old victim got a phone call after her friend had been arrested and released from jail.

Police say the scammer had a foreign accent and told the woman she would need to pay for an ankle monitor for her friend or face the possibility that he could be sent back to jail. The scammer convinced her to send $300 via Venmo which they said was not received.

Next she was told to purchase over $400 in gift cards to pay for the ankle monitor. When the victim tried to reach the scammer again, the phone line did not work.

Loss is listed at $769. Police are reminding the public that law enforcement, the court system or the sheriff’s office will never call and instruct you to send money through a payment app or gift card bar code.