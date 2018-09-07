Arrest Made, Stolen Truck Recovered

A father calls police after locating the truck and handgun his son allegedly stole from his home.

Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that 23-year-old Zachariah McCready was taken into custody on Thursday after officers found him in the 100 block of N. West Place.

Police say McCready snuck into his parent’s home, took the keys to a 2000 Ford Ranger and grabbed a .357 Smith and Wesson pistol from a locked gun safe and drove away.

His father located the truck and gun in the parking lot at Spangles restaurant on S. 9th and called authorities.

McCready is now facing multiple charges that could include burglary, felony theft and criminal possession of a weapon by a felon.