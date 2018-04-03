Salina, KS

Arrest Made, Stolen Car Found

KSAL StaffApril 3, 2018

A vehicle stolen from the hospital’s employee lot was recovered and an arrest was made on Monday.

Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that 19-year-old Nathan Dimick was taken into custody Monday evening after a tip to authorities from his father.

Police say Dimick stole his dad’s girlfriend’s 2011 Chevy Impala from the lot at Salina Regional Health Center just before 2pm.

When Dimick’s father learned that his girlfriend’s car had been taken he told officers he suspected his son had taken it. Police found the Impala in a 5th Street parking lot downtown and arrested Dimick who was nearby with the keys in his pocket.

Dimick could be charged with felony theft.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

