Arrest Made in Child Sexual Exploitation Case

A joint investigation involving the Salina Police Department and an internet crimes task force leads to the arrest of a Salina man.

Police Captain Jim Feldman tells KSAL News that 54-year-old Jarrod Charles became the focus of an investigation led by SPD and Kansas Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force out of Wichita.

On Thursday afternoon, officers pinpointed a house in the 700 block of Wood Avenue and arrested Charles on multiple counts of sexual exploitation of a child; possession of media of a child and booked him into the Saline County Jail without incident.