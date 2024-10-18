Arrest Made in Damage to Property Case

A homeless man was taken into custody after allegedly breaking a window at a residence in the 1000 block of North 10th Street.

Thirty-six-year-old Eric Ehster was booked into the Saline County Jail after an incident that began at 10:30pm Thursday night. Police say the resident contacted authorities after Ehster walked onto the porch, broke a yard light and stole another.

Police arrived but the suspect was gone. Ehster returned to the house around 2am Friday and smashed a window with his hand.

Police tracked him down on foot, transported him to the hospital for evaluation and then to jail.

He’s now facing charges for damage to property and theft. Damage is estimated at $320.