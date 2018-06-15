Salina, KS

Arrest Made after Woman was Choked

KSAL StaffJune 15, 2018

An argument between a man and a woman inside a north Salina home turned violent this week.

Police Captain Mike Sweeney tells KSAL News that officers arrested 30-year-old James Thomas on Thursday evening after he allegedly strangled a female acquaintance inside a residence in the 500 block of Inez.

Officers say the woman had red marks on her throat but did not require medical attention.

Thomas is now facing possible charges of aggravated domestic battery.

Police report he left the scene and was later taken into custody at the Petro Travel Plaza on N. 9th.

