Arrest Made after Woman Choked

A Salina man was arrested on charges of aggravated battery after a woman told officers she was grabbed by the throat and lifted off the floor.

Police took 39-year-old Abel Erives into custody after a medical examine confirmed the victim had injuries consistent with being strangled.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that back on October 14, officers had been called to a basement apartment in the 300 block of S. Sante Fe to check on an argument between a man and a woman.

At that point the victim told officers the confrontation was only a verbal disagreement.

She visited police headquarters four days later and told authorities that Erives had told her what to say as officers were approaching. She stated that during the argument he had lifted her off the floor with his hands around her throat.

Erives is now facing several charges that could include 1 count of aggravated domestic battery and 1 count for intimidation of a victim prevent reporting a crime.