Salina, KS

Now: 60 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 62 ° | Lo: 35 °

Arrest Made after Woman Choked

KSAL StaffNovember 16, 2018

A Salina man was taken into custody on Thursday evening after a physical altercation inside his home with a relative.

Officers were sent to an apartment in the 1300 block of E. North Street after an 18-year-old woman called police around 7pm.

Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that 49-year-old Charles Hamilton was arrested on a charge of domestic violence, aggravated battery.

The woman told officers that the two were arguing when Hamilton grabbed her by the throat and shoved her into a night stand.

The victim was taken to Salina Regional Health Center with injuries on her throat and neck that police say are consistent with being strangled.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

Latest Stories

Top News

19th Annual Dr. Temple Food Drive

Volunteers will be greeting you at all three Dillion's stores in Salina on Friday and Saturday - to ...

November 16, 2018 Comments

Vandals Cause $9,000 in Damages to ...

Top News

November 16, 2018

Arrest Made after Woman Choked

Kansas News

November 16, 2018

‘White Lives Matter’ Pr...

Kansas News

November 16, 2018

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Arrest Made after Woman C...
November 16, 2018Comments
‘White Lives Matter...
November 16, 2018Comments
Russell Man Charged in To...
November 16, 2018Comments
Newton Prep Student Faces...
November 16, 2018Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2018 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH