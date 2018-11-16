Arrest Made after Woman Choked

A Salina man was taken into custody on Thursday evening after a physical altercation inside his home with a relative.

Officers were sent to an apartment in the 1300 block of E. North Street after an 18-year-old woman called police around 7pm.

Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that 49-year-old Charles Hamilton was arrested on a charge of domestic violence, aggravated battery.

The woman told officers that the two were arguing when Hamilton grabbed her by the throat and shoved her into a night stand.

The victim was taken to Salina Regional Health Center with injuries on her throat and neck that police say are consistent with being strangled.