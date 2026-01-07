Arrest Made after School Staff Member Threatened

A Salina man was taken to jail after allegedly threatening a school official over the phone and battering a police officer.

Police Captain Jim Feldman tells KSAL News that 39-year-old Chad Everett was arrested on Tuesday evening following a string of events earlier in the day.

Police say Everett called Sunset Elementary with a complaint he wanted to air about a parent of a student at the school. At some point during the phone call he became irate at the male staff member and threatened to beat him up.

Police followed up with the school and then headed over to Everett’s home to interview him but could not locate him. Everett then called the police station to complain that officers had visited his home and allegedly threatened the dispatch officer with violence.

Around 9pm, cops learned he was in a home in the 900 block of Pontiac and went to meet him. While be placed under arrest he reportedly kicked the door on the patrol cruiser – which struck an officer.

Everett is now facing charges that could include criminal threat, harassment by telephone and battery of a law enforcement officer. Police say alcohol played a role in the chain of incidents.