Arrest Made after Phone Grabbed, Broken

A Salina man is facing robbery charges after a domestic disturbance.

Police Captain Jim Feldman tells KSAL News that on Saturday evening at 6pm, officers were sent to the 800 block of South 5th Street to check on a disturbance involving several members in a house.

Police say a 59-year-old woman told authorities how her phone was taken and broken. Officers arrested 27-yearold Brice Albers in connection to the case.

He’s now facing charges that could include robbery, intimidation of a witness and criminal damage to property.