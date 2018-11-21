Salina, KS

Now: 42 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 42 ° | Lo: 33 °

Arrest Made after Domestic Dispute

KSAL StaffNovember 21, 2018

A Salina man was taken into custody on Tuesday after his girlfriend told police about an argument that turned violent between the two last week.

According to Sergeant Gary Hanus, officers arrested 22-year-old Darion Mitchell, Jr., after interviewing the female victim.

Police say the woman had swelling and bruising on her face from the physical struggle that took place in a home in the 500 block of Charles Street last Friday.

Mitchell is now facing charges that could include aggravated domestic battery. The woman did not require medical treatment.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

Latest Stories

Kansas News

What You Didn’t Know About Th...

When it comes to interesting facts about the Thanksgiving holiday, it's a virtual horn of plenty. ...

November 21, 2018 Comments

Humane Society: Keep Pets Safe at T...

Kansas News

November 21, 2018

Arrest Made after Domestic Dispute

Kansas News

November 21, 2018

Woman NTA’d for Pot

Kansas News

November 21, 2018

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

What You Didn’t Kno...
November 21, 2018Comments
Humane Society: Keep Pets...
November 21, 2018Comments
Arrest Made after Domesti...
November 21, 2018Comments
Woman NTA’d for Pot
November 21, 2018Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2018 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH