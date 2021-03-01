Arrest in Salina Murder Case

Police have arrested a man who they say aided a suspect following a fatal shooting last week. The suspected shooter he is accused of aiding is still at large.

Last week on Tuesday at 11:42 AM Salina Fire Department EMS and Salina Police Officers were dispatched to the 700 block of North 4th Street to a report of the sound of gunfire and someone screaming.

Upon arrival, Salina Police Officers located a female inside a vehicle at 731 N. 4th Street. This female had a gunshot wound and was pronounced deceased by Salina Fire Department EMS personnel. The deceased female was identified as 36-year-old Courtney Ann Hoffman of Salina.

The agency says they have investigated innumerable leads during this homicide investigation. This has resulted in 35-year-old Nelson Gerrod Hull III being identified as the suspect in the killing of Hoffman.

An arrest warrant for Murder in the 1st Degree was issued by the Saline County District Court for Hull.

Law enforcement is actively seeking the whereabouts of Hull and he should be considered armed and dangerous. If you have any information pertaining to Hull’s current location contact 911 immediately.

During the course of the investigation, detectives developed information that 34-year-old Clarence Darnyl Brown aided Hull after the commission of the homicide. The investigation resulted in probable cause to arrest Brown and charges were requested for Aiding and Abetting First Degree Murder, Criminal Solicitation and Interferencewith Law Enforcement.

If you have any information concerning this event or identification of the individual(s) involved, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS, text SATIPS to CRIMES (274637), or visit

https://new.tipsubmit.com/en/create-report/anonymous/salina.org to submit a web tip. You may receive a cash reward. The Crimestoppers board has increased the possible reward amount up to $2,500, and you are not required to give your name. Tipsters may also contact Detective Jeff Vaughan at the Salina Police Department at (785) 826-7210.