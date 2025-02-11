Arrest in Officer Involved Shooting Case

An arrest has been made in connection with an officer-involved shooting in Salina.
According to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, 29-year-old Manuel Johnson-Ponce was arrested Tuesday in connection with his role in a Feb. 4th standoff and officer-involved shooting in Salina.
KBI agents arrested Johnson-Ponce following his release from Salina Regional Health Center. Agents then transported Johnson-Ponce to the Saline County Jail where he was booked on a warrant for three counts of aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer, two counts of criminal threat, aggravated endangering a child, domestic battery, criminal restraint, and criminal trespass.
Back on Feb. 4th police received a call from a woman who reported an armed domestic disturbance at her home, in the 900 block of Birch Drive in Salina. When officers arrived, they contacted a female subject outside the house and learned that a male subject, later identified as Johnson-Ponce of Salina, had barricaded inside the home with a three-year old child. He was making threats to the child and officers.
Around noon SPD’s SWAT team also responded to the scene. KBI’s High Risk Warrant Team (HRWT) was requested to assist around 12:15 p.m.
Officers rendered aid to Johnson-Ponce. EMS arrived and transported him to a local hospital. Johnson-Ponce was treated for non-life threatening injuries and is in stable condition.
No law enforcement officers were injured during the incident.