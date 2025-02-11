Arrest in Officer Involved Shooting Case

An arrest has been made in connection with an officer-involved shooting in Salina.

According to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, 29-year-old Manuel Johnson-Ponce was arrested Tuesday in connection with his role in a Feb. 4th standoff and officer-involved shooting in Salina.

KBI agents arrested Johnson-Ponce following his release from Salina Regional Health Center. Agents then transported Johnson-Ponce to the Saline County Jail where he was booked on a warrant for three counts of aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer, two counts of criminal threat, aggravated endangering a child, domestic battery, criminal restraint, and criminal trespass.