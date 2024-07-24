Arrest in Minneapolis Officer-Involved Shooting

A man who was shot by Kansas Highway Patrol Troopers as he was firing multiple rounds in a public park in Minneapolis back in June has been arrested.

According to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, officers from the Wichita Police Department arrested Artemas Thor Peck, 46, of Minneapolis, around 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 24, as he was released from Wesley Medical Center. Peck was arrested on an Ottawa County warrant for attempted capital murder and attempted second-degree murder.

Back on June 22nd, at approximately 8:20 a.m. the Minneapolis Swimming Pool Manager heard three gunshots at Markley Grove Park in Minneapolis and called 911.

At approximately 8:25 a.m., the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office and the Minneapolis Police Department were dispatched to Markley Park where an investigation into the origin of the shots began. More shots rang out as surveillance was being utilized to search for the origin of the gunfire.

The Kansas Highway Patrol arrived to assist when the the shooter Peck ran out of his residence. Peck fired in the direction of law enforcement and the surveillance drone. Officers on scene returned fire, striking Peck multiple times. Peck was transported by ambulance to the Salina Regional Health Center, where he underwent surgery. He was then flown to a Wichita hospital for further surgical procedures.

The Ottawa County Attorney will prosecute the case.