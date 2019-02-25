Arrest in DUI Chase, Crash

A Salina woman who was extricated from a car and taken to a Wichita hospital following a high speed pursuit with police in December – has been arrested in connection to the chase and drugs found in the vehicle.

Salina Police arrested 28-year-old Joanna Deniston on Friday evening around 10pm after officers located her in the 700 block of West South Street. Detective Sergeant David Villanueva tells KSAL News that back on December 16, Deniston led officers on chase that reached speeds of 60-mph as she blew through 10 stop signs, one red light and two yield signs until she lost control and crashed into a sign at Kansasland Tire, 684 S. Broadway.

She is now facing multiple charges that could include driving under the influence of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, felony flee and elude and reckless driving. Police say Deniston disappeared after being released from the hospital and was picked up on Friday by police officers.

Original Story:

A high speed pursuit that started in North Salina ended with a crash in the parking lot of a Central Salina business early Sunday morning.

Salina Police told KSAL News at the crash scene the incident began with a traffic stop near the intersection of College and Park Streets. While an officer was out on foot talking with the driver she sped off in the 2008 Nissan Altima.

Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that 28-year-old Joanna Deniston and her passenger, 33-year-old Sophia Lamas were both transported to Salina Regional Health Center with injuries following the chase that reached speeds of 60-mph that ended with a crash.

Police say at the intersection of Broadway Blvd. and Crawford Street, Deniston tried to cut the corner. She lost control as she attempted to make a right hand turn into Kansasland Tire at 684 S Broadway to try and head west on Crawford.

The car jumped a curb, ricocheted off a large metal sign pole, and spun around. It came to a stop diagonally in front of the business.

The passenger, Sophia Lamas was able to safely exit the car. Deniston was trapped and had to be extricated by Salina Firefighters.

Both women were transported by EMS to Salina Regional Health Center. Both had non-life threatening injuries. Deniston had a possible broken leg and was later transferred to Wesley Medical Center in Wichita.

Police say the initial stop was in connection to the vehicle’s license plate, which is registered to a 2001 Pontiac Montana instead of the Nissan. Officers also found drug paraphernalia in the car.

Deniston could face numerous charges for traffic violations and allegedly giving police officers a false name.