Arrest in Child Exploitation Case

Tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children prompted an investigation which led to the arrest of a Dickinson County man.

According to the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office, they received tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children this past August. Investigators determined the tips were associated with a case that began in 2023.

Investigators continued the investigation and with the new information executed a search warrant on September 3rd, at a residence in the 100 Block of West Walnut Street in Herington.

Additional search warrants were executed and an arrest warrant was issued on February 18th for 42-year-old Loren Michael Jones.

On February 20th Jones was arrested by the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office on the warrant issued through the Dickinson County District Court. Jones was later booked into the Dickinson County Detention Facility on multiple counts of sexual exploitation of a child.

Anyone with information regarding any crime can contact the Dickinson County Sheriff’s office at 785-263-4081. Citizens can submit anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers of Dickinson County at 1-888-535-8477 or the Crime Stoppers online/mobile app via www.p3tips.com.