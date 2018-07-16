Salina, KS

Arrest follows Car, Foot Chase

July 16, 2018

An attempted traffic stop leads to drug charges for a Salina man.

Police Sergeant Jim Feldman tells KSAL News that an officer on patrol Sunday evening attempted to pull over a driver who was operating a 1998 Honda Accord with an illegal tag in the 600 block of S. 11th Street.

The driver sped away and jumped out of the car in the 700 block of University and was caught after a short foot chase.

Officers arrested 30-year-old Joshua Quested and took him to Salina Regional Health Center after he told police he had swallowed some illegal narcotics.

He was checked by medical staff and then during his booking process into the Saline County Jail, officers allegedly found personal use meth and marijuana on his person.

He is now facing multiple charges for flee and elude and drug possession and trafficking.

