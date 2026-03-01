Arrest Following Fiery Crash

A late Saturday evening call about a vehicle on fire in Ellsworth County ended with an arrest.

According to the Ellsworth County Sheriff’s Office, the driver of an SUV crashed into a concrete guardrail on a county bridge in the 2500 Block of Avenue T. The vehicle became airborne, and landed upright about 200 feet west of the point of impact. The SUV then caught fire.

The driver left the scene without reporting the accident. He was located about 1/2 mile west of the accident scene, watching emergency crews work to extinguish the blaze.

There was significant damage to both the bridge and vehicle.

The driver was arrested on charges which could include an for leaving the scene and failing to report a motor vehicle accident. Additional charges of illegal tag, no proof of liability insurance and Interference / Obstruction are pending.

Resources including Marquette Fire and EMS crews, along with the McPherson Fire Department responded to help us look for “possible” injured persons from the crash.

The agency reminds all, if you crash your vehicle you call the law because it is the law.

Photo via Ellsworth County Sheriff’s Office