Arrest after Pellet Gun Pulled

A verbal argument between two Salina men escalates to an arrest after a gun was pulled during the struggle.

Police Sergeant Jim Feldman tells KSAL News that 52-year-old Billy Beamon was taken into custody on Saturday after being transported to the hospital to be checked out for broken ribs.

Police say Beamon and 55-year-old Anthony Bowman were involved in an argument at a house in the 100 block of S. 3rd late Friday night into Saturday.

Bowman and other witnesses told officers that at one point, Beamon displayed a pistol that was then wrestled away from him by force by Bowman and others at the house.

No one was injured by the pellet gun.

Beamon is facing charges that could include aggravated assault.