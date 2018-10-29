Armed Robbery at Popeyes

Salina Police are looking for an armed robber who ran out of a fast food shop with cash from the safe.

Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that two male employees were going through closing procedures Sunday night at Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen, 720 S. Ohio, when a male wearing a ski mask and black clothing walked in the back door. The subject pointed a gun at one of the workers – ordering him to tie up the other.

The employees said the robber became agitated when they did not move fast enough and he told them they had 5-minutes to give him all of the money out of the register and the safe.

No one was hurt during the incident.

Police say the robber left the restaurant with an undisclosed amount of cash at about 11:20pm Sunday evening.