Armed Robber Caught

A Salina man is in custody and police are looking for two other suspects after a man was assaulted and robbed in a motel.

According to Police Captain Jim Feldman, authorities arrested 44-year-old Antwon Pierce early Tuesday morning after he was allegedly part of a planned armed robbery at the Airliner Motel located at 781 North Broadway.

Police say about 2:30am, a 23-year-old man met a woman and entered her room at the motel. She then answered a knock on the door and Pierce entered wearing a ski mask and holding a gun. He pointed the weapon at the victim and told him to lie down on the bed while another man with a ski mask entered the room.

Pierce allegedly hit the victim over the head with the gun several times and took his wallet, cash and keys. About an hour later a Saline County Sheriff’s deputy recognized Pierce from a police description and apprehended him near the corner of 7th Street and Hamilton.

Officers say he was in possession of a backpack that held a handgun and marijuana.

Police are still seeking the other man and woman involved in the crime. The victim did not require medical attention.