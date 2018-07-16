Salina, KS

Now: 89 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 89 ° | Lo: 71 °

Argument Turns Violent

KSAL StaffJuly 16, 2018

A female victim was forced to drive to her north Salina residence and hand over her purse and money to an ex-boyfriend.

Salina Police arrested 36-year-old Andrece Poole on Friday morning after he allegedly beat the 36-year-old woman inside a room at the Ambassy Motel located at 217 S. Broadway.

Police say Poole and the victim had an argument that turned violent when Poole hit her with his hands and then a chair.

He forced her to drive him to her home and then give him her purse which contained cash, a cell phone and various forms of ID.

Poole was found a short time later in the area and arrested on charges that could include robbery, aggravated domestic battery and criminal threat.

The woman was transported to Salina Regional Health Center to be checked out for injuries to her face and legs.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

Latest Stories

Top News

Salina to Get New Behavioral Health...

The Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services has signed contracts to provide funding to C...

July 16, 2018 Comments

Kobach Attends ICE Rally

Kansas News

July 16, 2018

Arrest follows Car, Foot Chase

Kansas News

July 16, 2018

Salina Police Log 7-16-18

Kansas News

July 16, 2018

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Kobach Attends ICE Rally
July 16, 2018Comments
Arrest follows Car, Foot ...
July 16, 2018Comments
Salina Police Log 7-16-18
July 16, 2018Comments
Threats made with Small S...
July 16, 2018Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2018 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH