Argument Turns Violent

A female victim was forced to drive to her north Salina residence and hand over her purse and money to an ex-boyfriend.

Salina Police arrested 36-year-old Andrece Poole on Friday morning after he allegedly beat the 36-year-old woman inside a room at the Ambassy Motel located at 217 S. Broadway.

Police say Poole and the victim had an argument that turned violent when Poole hit her with his hands and then a chair.

He forced her to drive him to her home and then give him her purse which contained cash, a cell phone and various forms of ID.

Poole was found a short time later in the area and arrested on charges that could include robbery, aggravated domestic battery and criminal threat.

The woman was transported to Salina Regional Health Center to be checked out for injuries to her face and legs.