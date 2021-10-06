Salina, KS

Area Volleyball Results

Jackson SchneiderOctober 6, 2021

Canton-Galva Volleyball went 0-2 in a triangular at Herington on Tuesday night.

In match one, the Eagles fell to the host Railers 2-sets to none (25-7, 25-17). In the second match, against Rural Vista, the Eagles “came alive,” according to Head Coach Cloe Hedlund, especially in the second set, but the Eagles would fall in three sets (25-22, 23-25, 25-12).

“The players did a nice job of playing defense and keeping the ball alive.  It was impressive to see them put up a good fight and play against a very good Herington team. We struggled to continue to play as a team against Rural Vista, our second set we came back with a fight but couldn’t keep the momentum on our side through the final set,” said Coach Hedlund.

 

Tescott Volleyball 2-0 on Tuesday night.

In match one, the Lady Trojans defeated Rock Hills in three sets (25-23, 24-26, 25-15), and continued rolling in their second match of the night, winning in straight-sets (25-10, 25-12) over the Natoma Tigers.

 

