Area Students Earn “Jester” Nominations

Students from the Salina area are among high school thespians across the state nominated for prestigious Jester Awards.

For over two decades, the Jester Awards, presented by Music Theatre Wichita, have celebrated excellence in Kansas high school musical theatre. Dedicated judges recognize the hard work and creativity of students and faculty statewide.

The awards honor excellence in the production of high school musicals across Kansas. Students from Salina Central, Salina Sacred Heart, Southeast of Saline, and Smoky Valley all received nominations.

OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION

Bishop Carroll High School- Brigadoon

Garden City High School- Chicago: Teen Edition

Goddard High School- Seussical

Independence High School- The Addams Family: School Edition

Pittsburg High School- Hadestown: Teen Edition

Salina Central High School- Into the Woods

Smoky Valley High School- All Shook Up: School Edition

Sterling High School- Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical

Topeka West High School- Between the Lines

Wichita Collegiate School- Les Misérables School Edition

DIRECTION OF A SHOW

Katrina Jacobsen – Disney’s The Little Mermaid – Baldwin High School

Claire Clifford – Oklahoma! – Halstead High School

Sarah Kitzke – The Addams Family: School Edition – Hugoton High School

Tobie Henline – Seussical – Hutchinson High School

Elizabeth Bennin – The Addams Family: School Edition – Independence High School

Breana Clark – Hadestown: Teen Edition – Pittsburg High School

Barbara Hilt – Into the Woods – Salina Central High School

Eric Lundstrom – All Shook Up: School Edition – Smoky Valley High School

Amy Shelden Loucks – Curtains: School Edition – Trinity Academy

Derrick Gronewold – Once Upon a Mattress – Wichita High School East

LEADING PERFORMER

Malea Olsen (Sandy Cheeks) – The SpongeBob Musical – Andover High School

Petra Morris (Ariel) -Disney’s The Little Mermaid – Baldwin High School

Cecilia Lubbers (Fiona MacLaren) – Brigadoon – Bishop Carroll High School

Adan Rodriguez (Tommy Albright) – Brigadoon – Bishop Carroll High School

Izzy Todd (Babe O’Day) – Good News! – El Dorado High School

Paige Sanders (Roxie Hart) – Chicago: Teen Edition – Garden City High School

Audric Mansoor McKedy (Horton the Elephant) – Seussical – Goddard High School

Piper Wiebe (Gertrude McFuzz) – Seussical – Goddard High School

Marco Amador (Gomez Addams) – The Addams Family: School Edition – Hugoton High School

Kaitlin Kelley (Reno Sweeney) – Anything Goes – Maize South High School

Charli Weber (Rizzo) – Grease – Newton High School

Norlan Aguilar (Orpheus) – Hadestown: Teen Edition – Pittsburg High School

Adeline Sullivan (Eurydice) – Hadestown: Teen Edition – Pittsburg High School

Madison Berndt (Baker’s Wife) – Into the Woods – Salina Central High School

Parker Gardner (Chad) – All Shook Up: School Edition – Smoky Valley High School

Cooper Pieplow (Agatha Trunchbull) – Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical Sterling High School

Aaron Lane (Lion) – The Wizard of Oz – Topeka High School

Raya Potter (Deliliah) – Between the Lines Topeka West High School

Ben Shackelford (Javert) – Les Misérables School Edition – Wichita Collegiate School

Natalie Webber (Eponine) – Les Misérables School Edition – Wichita Collegiate School

SUPPORTING PERFORMER

Alexi Thorstenberg (Violet) – Roald Dahl’s Charlie and the Chocolate Factory – Andover Central High School

Martin Epperson (King Sextimus) – Once Upon a Mattress – Augusta High School

Rylee Webb (Flounder) – Disney’s The Little Mermaid – Baldwin High School

Kaylee Wellman (Charlotte) – Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella – Emporia High School

Oliver Spencer (Billy Flynn) – Chicago: Teen Edition – Garden City High School

Adrian Drees (Jojo) – Seussical – Goddard High School

Avery Castleberry (Ali Hakim)- Oklahoma! – Halstead High School

Alexis Ryan (Liesl) – The Sound of Music – Hays High School

Shaunessy Wallace (Crystal) – Little Shop of Horrors – Kapaun Mt. Carmel High School

Jace Murdock (Adam) – Freaky Friday – Maize High School

Eddie Darling (Hermes) – Hadestown: Teen Edition – Pittsburg High School

Townes Sullivan (Hades) -Hadestown: Teen Edition – Pittsburg High School

Gavin Smith (Squidward) – The SpongeBob Musical Rock Creek High School

Mac Sheforgen (Cinderella ‘s Prince) – Into the Woods – Salina Central High School

Hunter Koehn (Dennis) – All Shook Up: School Edition – Smoky Valley High School

Caleb Giorgetti (Mr. Wormwood) – Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical – Sterling High School

Sydney Roelfs (Miss Honey) – Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical – Sterling High School

Sophia Santo (Fantine) – Les Misérables School Edition – Wichita Collegiate School

Drake Broadrick (Sir Harry) – Once Upon a Mattress Wichita High School East –

Denarius Davis (Roger) – Grease – Wichita Northwest High School

CAMEO PERFORMER

Lee Hoang (The Wolf) – Into the Woods – Arkansas City High School

Aaron Gorges (Bagpiper) – Brigadoon – Bishop Carroll High School

Trey Bond ( General Gengus Kahn Schmitz) – Seussical – Goddard High School

Evalyn Axthelm (The Moon) – The Addams Family: School Edition – Independence High School

Aylin Renteria (Dragon) – Shrek The Musical JR. – Lyons High School

Mariella Koehn (Tornado) – The Wizard of Oz – Marion High School

Luke Nystorm (Lead Guitar) – Disney’s Camp Rock The Musical – Pratt High School

Cadence Jacques (Patchy the Pirate) – The SpongeBob Musical – Rock Creek High School

Beckett Murray (Vince Fontaine) – Grease: School Edition – Southeast of Saline High School

Jonah Widener (Bishop) – Les Misérables School Edition – Wichita Collegiate School

PRE-HIGH SCHOOL PERFORMER

Michael Prelle (Augustus Gloop) – Roald Dahl’s Charlie and the Chocolate Factory – Andover Central High School

Jack Ebert (Jester) – Once Upon a Mattress – Augusta High School

Brielle Ives (Jojo) – Seussical- Clearwater High School

Gemma Davidson (Gretl) – The Sound of Music -Hays High School

Grady Hawks (Charlie Bucket) -Roald Dahl’s Willy Wonka – Nickerson High School

Fortunato Carrazco (Ugly) – Honk! – Sacred Heart High School

The Munchkins – The Wizard of Oz – Topeka High School

Ben Dakhil and Waylon Blue (Gavroche) – Les Misérables School Edition – Wichita Collegiate School

Keira Creasser-Taylor (Young Alice) – Alice By Heart – Wichita Northeast Magnet High School

SMALL ENSEMBLE

The Mersisters – Disney’s The Little Mermaid – Baldwin High School

Wickersham Brothers – Seussical Goddard – High School

The Vonn Trapp Children – The Sound of Music – Hays High School

The Ancestor Ensemble – The Addams Family: School Edition – Independence High School

Crystal, Ronnette, and Chiffon – Little Shop of Horrors – Kapaun Mt. Carmel High School

Purity, Chastity, Charity, and Virtue – Anything Goes – Maize South High School

The Fates – Hadestown: Teen Edition – Pittsburg High School

The Electric Skates – The SpongeBob Musical – Rock Creek High School

Revolting Children Ensemble – Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical – Sterling High School

Elder Care Worker and Nanny – Working – Wichita Southeast High School

ENSEMBLE/CHORUS

The Addams Family: School Edition – Independence High School

Chicago: Teen Edition – Garden City High School

Hadestown: Teen Edition – Pittsburg High School

Disney’s Camp Rock The Musical – Pratt High School

Into the Woods – Salina Central High School

All Shook Up: School Edition – Smoky Valley High School

Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical – Sterling High School

Between the Lines – Topeka West High School

Curtains: School Edition – Trinity Academy

Les Misérables School Edition – Wichita Collegiate School

PRODUCTION NUMBER

The Varsity Drag – Good News! – El Dorado High School

We Both Reached for the Gun- Chicago: Teen Edition – Garden City High School

Solla Sollew – Seussical – Goddard High School

Finale/Oh, The Thinks You Can Think – Seussical – Hutchinson High School

Why We Build the Wall – Hadestown: Teen Edition – Pittsburg High School

No More – Into the Woods – Salina Central High School

Revolting Children – Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical – Sterling High School

Another Chapter – Between the Lines – Topeka West High School

Thataway – Curtains: School Edition – Trinity Academy

One Day More – Les Misérables School Edition – Wichita Collegiate School

ORCHESTRA DIRECTION

Victoria Griffitt – The SpongeBob Musical Andover High School

Daniel Samsel – Brigadoon – Bishop Carroll High School

Ashley Peery – Mamma Mia! – Eisenhower High School

Christopher Lovell and Christopher Shaw – Seussical – Goddard High School

Meredith Hopkins – Seussical – Hutchinson High School

Riley Day – Grease – Newton High School

Hannah Sullivan – High School Musical – Ottawa High School

Lindsay Modin – Into the Woods Salina Central High School

Anna Kennedy – The Addams Family: School Edition Seaman High School

Steph Nusbaum – Grease – Wichita Northwest High School

VOCAL MUSIC DIRECTION

Abigail Martinez – Chicago: Teen Edition – Garden City High School

Luke Harding – The Addams Family: School Edition – Hugoton High School

Chandler Dohe – Seussical – Hutchinson High School

Christopher Kurt – The Addams Family: School Edition – Independence High School

Susan Laushman – Hadestown: Teen Edition – Pittsburg High School

Ryan Holmquist – Into the Woods – Salina Central High School

Clark Comley – Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical – Sterling High School

Andrew Huff – Between the Lines – Topeka West High School

Connor Klaassen – Curtains: School Edition – Trinity Academy

Matt Webber – Les Misérables School Edition – Wichita Collegiate School

CHOREOGRAPHY/STAGING

Addie Gaul, Lucy Iseman, and Nina Sladek – Brigadoon – Bishop Carroll High School

Katie Banks-Todd – Good News! – El Dorado High School

Virginia Duncan- Chicago: Teen Edition – Garden City High School

Keeley Carlton – Seussical – Hutchinson High School

Holly Grubbs – The Addams Family: School – Edition Hugoton High School

Evalyn Axthelm – The Addams Family: School Edition – Independence High School

Angela Dolezal – All Shook Up: School Edition – Smoky Valley High School

Mija Geering and Ayianna Graham – The Wizard of Oz – Topeka High School

Lily Brown, Katie Murphy, and Shelby Saunders – Between the Lines – Topeka West High School

Kara Reida – Once Upon a Mattress – Wichita High School East

ARTISTIC GUEST

Jodi Dyer & Jessica Pammenter (Choreography) – Godspell – Andale High School

Sarah Lamar (Stage Direction) – Godspell – Andale High School

Ken Gale (Vocal Direction) – Roald Dahl’s Charlie and the Chocolate Factory – Andover Central High School

Cierra Musick Jennings (Choreography) – Little Shop of Horrors – Kapaun Mt. Carmel High School

Courtney Schoenofer and Brooke Chavez Martinez (Choreography) – The Wizard of Oz – Labette County High School

Haylee Couey (Choreography) – Anything Goes – Maize South High School

Maggie Spicer-Brown (Choreography) – Into the Woods – Salina Central High School

Skye Reid (Choreography) – Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical – Seaman High School

Piper Harding (Choreography) – Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical – Sterling High School

Rile Reavis (Choreography) – Curtains: School Edition – Trinity Academy

STAGE CREW

Andover High School – The SpongeBob Musical

Baldwin High School – Disney’s The Little Mermaid

Halstead High School – Oklahoma!

Hays High School – The Sound of Music

Hutchinson High School – Seussical

Independence High School – The Addams Family: School Edition

Sterling High School – Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical

Topeka West High School – Between the Lines

Wichita Collegiate School – Les Misérables School Edition

Wichita High School East – Once Upon a Mattress

TECHNICAL ACHIEVEMENT

Ali Peterson (Stage Management) – Disney’s The Little Mermaid – Baldwin High School

Liesl Schulze (Lighting Design) – Seussical – Clearwater High School

Lexie Eubanks (Hair and Makeup Design) – Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella – Emporia High School

Alana Carlson (Costume Design) – Seussical – Goddard High School

MJ Ashen (Lighting Design) – The Wizard of Oz – Labette County High School

Dale Freund (Costume Design) – Anything Goes – Maize South High School

Charli Weber (Costume Design) – Grease – Newton High School

Kaden Stoy (Sound Design) – Disney’s High School Musical – Ottawa High School

Anna Ozbun (Technical Direction) – Hadestown: Teen Edition – Pittsburg High School

Nathan Bortnick (Technical Direction) – The SpongeBob Musical – Rock Creek High School

Addilyn Jagodzinske (Costume Design) – Into the Woods – Salina Central High School

Aiden Ramirez (Technical Direction) – The Wizard of Oz – Topeka High School

Kirvin Staley (Stage Management) – Between the Lines – Topeka West High School

SCENIC DESIGN

Ryleigh Brown, Jamie Oettle, Emerson Rhoten, Alanna Smith, and Isabel Zapata – Seussical – Goddard High School

Shauna Black – Oklahoma! – Halstead High School

Tobie Henline and Hannah Lounsbury – Seussical – Hutchinson High School

Cameron Long and Leon Vestering – The Addams Family: School Edition – Independence High School

Chuck Boyles – Hadestown: Teen Edition – Pittsburg High School

Alyxandria Aldrich – Into the Woods – Salina Central High School

Eric Lundstrom – All Shook Up: School Edition – Smoky Valley High School

Katie Murphy – Between the Lines – Topeka West High School

Derrick Gronewold – Once Upon a Mattress – Wichita High School East

Garrett Ferraiz, Aiden Kirchmer, and Ezra Palmer – Alice by Heart Wichita Northeast Magnet High School

COSTUME DESIGN

Hadleigh Snyder and Rachel Norton – The SpongeBob Musical – Andover High School

Tony Rosales – Brigadoon – Bishop Carroll High School

Alana Carlson, Jamie Oettle, and Piper Wiebe – Seussical – Goddard High School

Claire Clifford – Oklahoma! – Halstead High School

Morgan Most – Seussical – Hutchinson High School

Charlee Barriger, Salem Miller, Eli Treiber, and Lillian Whittet The Addams Family: School Edition – Independence High School

Mackenzie Spears – Roald Dahl’s Willy Wonka – Nickerson High School

Addilyn Jagodzinske – Into the Woods – Salina Central High School

Sheila Krohe and Mija Geering – The Wizard of Oz – Topeka High School

Sabrina Andress, Hannah Cunningham, and Clara Rusco – Once Upon a Mattress – Wichita High School East

LIGHTING DESIGN

Liesl Schulze – Seussical Clearwater High School

Annabelle Wise – Good News! – El Dorado High School

Jamie Oettle – Seussical – Goddard High School

Abby Inchauriga – Seussical – Hutchinson High School

MJ Ashen – The Wizard of Oz – Labette County High School

Dylan Fuller – Grease – Newton High School

Nathan Bortnick – The SpongeBob Musical – Rock Creek High School

Jack Ludlum – The Wizard of Oz – Topeka High School

Savannah Hess – Once Upon a Mattress – Wichita High School East

Ollie Sanneman -Alice by Heart – Wichita Northeast Magnet High School

SOUND DESIGN

Cora Munn, Katie Sanders, and Lucy Skolaut – Brigadoon – Bishop Carroll High School

Bryce Myerhoff – Chicago: Teen Edition – Garden City High School

Levi Foreman and Gage Harris – The Addams Family: School Edition – Hugoton High School

Jaden Nash – The Wizard of Oz – Labette County High School

Matthew Ozbun – Hadestown: Teen Edition – Pittsburg High School

Dominic Brosi and Guillermo Rodriguez – Into the Woods – Salina Central High School

Elvira High – The Addams Family: School Edition – Seaman High School

Echo Clark-Pavlovich – All Shook Up: School Edition – Smoky Valley High School

Emma Lockhart and Jake Pieplow – Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical – Sterling High School

Lily Jones and Jeremiah Mills – Once Upon a Mattress – Wichita High School East

DESIGN GUEST

Jocelyn Wilkinson (Scenic Design) – The SpongeBob Musical – Andover High School

Sarah Taylor & Angela Dorsey (Costume Design) – Disney’s The Little Mermaid – Baldwin High School

Sarah Kitzke, Shelby Martin, and Teresa Lewis (Scenic Design) – The Addams Family: School Edition – Hugoton High School

Sarah Kitzke, Shelby Martin, and Teresa Lewis (Costume Design) – The Addams Family: School Edition – Hugoton High School

Kyle Newby (Lighting Design) – Hadestown: Teen Edition – Pittsburg High School

Wendi Foster (Program Design) – The SpongeBob Musical – Rock Creek High School

Eric Johnson (Lighting Design) – All Shook Up: School Edition – Smoky Valley High School

Betsy Dutton and Kristi Wilson (Costume Design) – Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical – Sterling High School

Dan Harmon (Lighting Design) – Les Misérables School Edition – Wichita Collegiate School

Jordan Slusher (Scenic Design) – Les Misérables School Edition – Wichita Collegiate School

PROGRAM DESIGN

Sofia Guzman and Melissa Seiler – Brigadoon – Bishop Carroll High School

Virginia Duncan – Chicago: Teen Edition – Garden City High School

Ashley Finnell – The Addams Family: School Edition – Independence High School

Meena Ghosh and Dante Simmons – Anything Goes – Maize South High School

Eddie Darling – Hadestown: Teen Edition – Pittsburg High School

Sarah Day and Barbara Hilt – Into the Woods – Salina Central High School

Angela Dolezal & Eric Lundstrom – All Shook Up: School Edition – Smoky Valley High School

Katie Vaughn – The Wizard of Oz – Thomas More Prep-Marian

Kaylee Drews – Between the Lines – Topeka West High School

Ellie Beckler – Curtains: School Edition – Trinity Academy

LOBBY DISPLAY

El Dorado High School – Good News!

Hays High School – The Sound of Music

Hugoton High School – The Addams Family: School Edition

Independence High School – The Addams Family: School Edition

Newton High School – Grease

Rock Creek High School – The SpongeBob Musical

Smoky Valley High School – All Shook Up: School Edition

Topeka High School – The Wizard of Oz

Wichita Collegiate School – Les Misérables School Edition

Wichita Northwest High School – Grease

The 24th Annual Jester Awards Ceremony will take place at Century II Performing Arts Center’s Convention

Hall in Wichita at 3 p.m. on Sunday, May 3rd. The ceremony brings together thousands of students and

supporters for an afternoon of performances and shared celebration culminating in the awarding of prestigious

scholarships.

Tickets to the ceremony are $15 and available in advance (online only) or at the door.