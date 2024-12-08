Area Students Compete at Math Relays

Area students, including students from Salina South and Salina Central High Schools were among those who competed at Fort Hays State University’s annual Math Relay.

According to FHSU, area high school students competed in six different tests of mathematical skills throughout the day. The tests, categorized by subject, include using number sense, trigonometry, algebraic manipulations, geometric measurement, applications of algebraic arithmetic, and calculations with a calculator.

Forty-eight Kansas high schools, ranging from 1A to 6A, brought 650 students to compete in the relays. Schools were grouped into divisions based on size (1A, 2-3A, and 4-6A). Each student completed tests individually or in teams of three, and all students took at least four of the six tests.

The top six individuals and teams at each grade level earned points toward their school scores. Medals were given to the top three finishes for each test, and the top three schools in each division received a plaque.

“FHSU Math Relays is a great event for our Hays High students to showcase skills they normally don’t get to showcase outside of the classroom,” said high school math teacher Dustin Dreher. “It gives the students a chance to compare their math skills to not only students from their school but from schools across the state.”

The FHSU Math and Computer Science departments hosted the math relays event.

_ _ _

Results, including all individual, team, and school rankings for the FHSU 2024 Math Relays, can be found at https://www.fhsu.edu/macs/Math-Relays/relayresults2024/

Fort Hays State University photo