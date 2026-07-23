Area Students Awarded Ag Scholarships

Two Kansas State University juniors each received Equity Bank $2,500 Scholarships through the Kansas Livestock Foundation (KLF).

Noah Goss of Kanopolis is the daughter of Brent and Sarah Goss. Maddy Krueger from Bennington is the daughter of Nick and Tammy Krueger. Equity Bank provides banking services for KLA and its affiliates.

Nine K-State students each were awarded Rally House EAT BEEF $1,000 Scholarships through KLF. Shaylee Baalman of Quinter is the daughter of Eric and Amanda Baalman. Kinsley Gillig from Blue Rapids is the daughter of Jarrod and Jami Gillig. Broady Goetz of Park is the son of Justin and Kayla Goetz. Robert Langill from Seneca is the son of Percy and Carolyn Langill. Eliza Rosenhagen of Cheney is the daughter of Brian and Rochelle Rosenhagen. Callan Smith from Medicine Lodge is the son of Paul and Heather Smith. Jocelyn Taylor of Salina is the daughter of Levi and Julie Taylor. Kelly Theurer from South Haven is the daughter of Matt and Lea Theurer. Isabel Wright of Olsburg is the daughter of Daniel and Shelia Wright. Rally House is proud to partner with KLA to support the KLF scholarship program through sales of EAT BEEF merchandise.