Area Results from Inaugural Girls State Wrestling

Pat Strathman February 27, 2020

Abilene 109 Skyleigh Pflaster (14-7) placed 4th and scored 18.0 team points. Champ. Round 1 – Skyleigh Pflaster (Abilene Hs) 14-7 won by fall over Nicole Montojo (Fort Scott Hs) 10-22 (Fall 1:25)

Quarterfinal – Alexis Allen (Independence Hs) 30-0 won by decision over Skyleigh Pflaster (Abilene Hs) 14-7 (Dec 6-2)

Cons. Round 2 – Skyleigh Pflaster (Abilene Hs) 14-7 won by fall over Erin Wetterstrom (Olathe-East Hs) 17-12 (Fall 1:14)

Cons. Round 3 – Skyleigh Pflaster (Abilene Hs) 14-7 won by fall over Amilia Martinez (Holcomb) 24-10 (Fall 0:36)

Cons. Semi – Skyleigh Pflaster (Abilene Hs) 14-7 won by decision over Jadyn Thompson (Pratt Hs) 30-8 (Dec 2-1)

3rd Place Match – Isabell Ortiz (Lakin Hs) 30-4 won by forfeit over Skyleigh Pflaster (Abilene Hs) 14-7 (For.) 170 Lyndsey Buechman (16-2) placed 2nd and scored 20.0 team points. Champ. Round 1 – Lyndsey Buechman (Abilene Hs) 16-2 received a bye () (Bye)

Quarterfinal – Lyndsey Buechman (Abilene Hs) 16-2 won by fall over Kylee Eastwood (LaCygne-Prairie View Hs) 27-8 (Fall 1:06)

Semifinal – Lyndsey Buechman (Abilene Hs) 16-2 won by decision over Rebekah Smith (Topeka-Washburn Rural Hs) 28-3 (Dec 4-3)

1st Place Match – Jolie Ziegler (Council Grove) 27-0 won by fall over Lyndsey Buechman (Abilene Hs) 16-2 (Fall 0:31) Chapman 235 Chelsey Armbruster (15-10) placed 6th and scored 11.0 team points. Champ. Round 1 – Chelsey Armbruster (Chapman) 15-10 won by fall over Madi Hargett (Baldwin Hs) 18-14 (Fall 4:47)

Quarterfinal – Dajia Anderson (Topeka-Washburn Rural Hs) 29-1 won by fall over Chelsey Armbruster (Chapman) 15-10 (Fall 2:34)

Cons. Round 2 – Chelsey Armbruster (Chapman) 15-10 won by decision over Whittney Aseyo (Lansing Hs) 5-12 (Dec 8-3)

Cons. Round 3 – Chelsey Armbruster (Chapman) 15-10 won by fall over Megan Olson (Emporia) 13-13 (Fall 1:22)

Cons. Semi – Rebekah Franklin (Salina-Central Hs) 16-3 won by fall over Chelsey Armbruster (Chapman) 15-10 (Fall 1:51)

5th Place Match – Maddi Miller (Nickerson Hs) 18-3 won by forfeit over Chelsey Armbruster (Chapman) 15-10 (For.) McPherson 123 Kaleigh Marbut (25-5) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points. Champ. Round 1 – Jadyn Bond (KC-Sumner Academy) 12-8 won by fall over Kaleigh Marbut (McPherson Hs) 25-5 (Fall 0:52)

Cons. Round 1 – Kaleigh Marbut (McPherson Hs) 25-5 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 2 – Mikayla Konrade (Winfield Hs) 14-9 won in sudden victory – 1 over Kaleigh Marbut (McPherson Hs) 25-5 (SV-1 4-2) 155 Holli Giddings (28-6) place is unknown and scored 7.0 team points. Champ. Round 1 – Holli Giddings (McPherson Hs) 28-6 won by fall over Madison D`Urso (Spring Hill Hs) 21-13 (Fall 3:47)

Quarterfinal – Darby Weidl (Ottawa Hs) 32-2 won by decision over Holli Giddings (McPherson Hs) 28-6 (Dec 9-4)

Cons. Round 2 – Holli Giddings (McPherson Hs) 28-6 won by fall over Ingrid Beltran-Gonzaga (Olathe-West Hs) 22-8 (Fall 0:43)

Cons. Round 3 – Copenhagen Browning (LaCygne-Prairie View Hs) 27-10 won by decision over Holli Giddings (McPherson Hs) 28-6 (Dec 4-1) 191 Madison Skytte (15-13) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points. Champ. Round 1 – Hannah Jackson (Leavenworth Hs) 28-6 won by fall over Madison Skytte (McPherson Hs) 15-13 (Fall 0:29)

Cons. Round 1 – Madison Skytte (McPherson Hs) 15-13 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 2 – Bryleigh Isch (Burlington) 16-7 won by fall over Madison Skytte (McPherson Hs) 15-13 (Fall 2:11) Salina Central 170 Makayla Anderson (4-5) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points. Champ. Round 1 – Kianna Skinner (Olathe-South Hs) 21-6 won by fall over Makayla Anderson (Salina-Central Hs) 4-5 (Fall 1:24)

Cons. Round 1 – Makayla Anderson (Salina-Central Hs) 4-5 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 2 – Kylee Eastwood (LaCygne-Prairie View Hs) 27-8 won by fall over Makayla Anderson (Salina-Central Hs) 4-5 (Fall 4:15) 235 Rebekah Franklin (16-3) placed 3rd and scored 20.0 team points. Champ. Round 1 – Rebekah Franklin (Salina-Central Hs) 16-3 received a bye () (Bye)

Quarterfinal – Rebekah Franklin (Salina-Central Hs) 16-3 won by fall over Drucilla Longbrake (Effingham-ACCHS) 14-10 (Fall 1:59)

Semifinal – Makayla Rivera (Olathe-West Hs) 19-2 won by fall over Rebekah Franklin (Salina-Central Hs) 16-3 (Fall 1:44)

Cons. Semi – Rebekah Franklin (Salina-Central Hs) 16-3 won by fall over Chelsey Armbruster (Chapman) 15-10 (Fall 1:51)

3rd Place Match – Rebekah Franklin (Salina-Central Hs) 16-3 won by forfeit over Kyeal Mogbo (Great Bend Hs) 19-13 (For.) Smoky Valley 170 Haley Phillips (13-9) place is unknown and scored 4.0 team points. Champ. Round 1 – Haley Phillips (Lindsborg-Smoky Valley Hs) 13-9 won by fall over VIvian Strahm (Sabetha Hs) 17-6 (Fall 5:32)

Quarterfinal – Rebekah Smith (Topeka-Washburn Rural Hs) 28-3 won by fall over Haley Phillips (Lindsborg-Smoky Valley Hs) 13-9 (Fall 1:03)

Cons. Round 2 – Grace Timmons (Valley Center Hs) 17-8 won by fall over Haley Phillips (Lindsborg-Smoky Valley Hs) 13-9 (Fall 2:57)

