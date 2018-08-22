Area Officers Graduate From Academy

Fifty-three new law enforcement officers graduated from the Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center (KLETC) this month. University of Kansas Chancellor Douglas A. Girod was the speaker for the ceremony in KLETC’s Integrity Auditorium.
The new officers were members of the 251st basic training class at the center. Located one mile west and one mile south of Yoder, near Hutchinson, the center is a division of University of Kansas Professional & Continuing Education.
The graduates, who began their training April 30, represented 38 municipal, county and state law enforcement agencies from across Kansas.
Graduates receive certificates of course completion from KLETC and Kansas law enforcement certification from the Kansas Commission on Peace Officers’ Standards and Training, the state’s law enforcement licensing authority. The training course fulfills the state requirement for law enforcement training. Classroom lectures and hands-on applications help train officers to solve the increasingly complex problems they face in the line of duty.
Established by the Kansas Legislature in 1968, the center trains the majority of municipal, county and state law enforcement officers in Kansas and oversees the training of the remaining officers at seven authorized and certified academy programs operated by local law enforcement agencies and the Kansas Highway Patrol.
About 300 officers enroll annually in KLETC 14-week basic training programs. The center offers continuing education and specialized training to over 10,000 Kansas officers each year.
Graduates who granted permission to release their names are listed below by agency.
Atchison County
Atchison County Sheriff’s Department; Jesse Cannon; deputy; Atchison
Bourbon County
Bourbon County Sheriff’s Department; Tyler Moore; deputy; Fort Scott
Butler County
Rose Hill Police Department; Katrina Chance; patrol officer; Rose Hill
Butler County Sheriff’s Office; William O’Neal; deputy, El Dorado
Butler County Sheriff’s Office; Donald Tharp; deputy, El Dorado
Cheyenne County
St. Francis Police Department; Makayla Kennedy; patrol officer; St. Francis
Cloud County
Cloud County Sheriff’s Department; Lloyd Rice; deputy; Concordia
Cowley County
Cowley County Sheriff’s Office; Bryan Cyrus; deputy; Winfield
Crawford County
Pittsburg Police Department; Andrew D’Alfonso; patrol officer; Pittsburg
Pittsburg Police Department; Joshua McCleary; patrol officer; Pittsburg
Girard Police Department; Cory Strong; patrol officer; Girard
Douglas County
Eudora Police Department; Brighton Ballmer; patrol officer; Eudora
University of Kansas Police Department; Dylan Torgerson; patrol officer; Lawrence
Ellis County
Ellis County Sheriff’s Department; Andrew Powers; deputy; Hays
Ford County
Ford County Sheriff’s Department; Matthew Bolmer; deputy; Dodge City
Ford County Sheriff’s Department; David Darrough; deputy; Dodge City
Geary County
Geary County Sheriff’s Department; James Garcia; deputy; Junction City
Geary County Sheriff’s Department; Jose Martinez; deputy; Junction City
Harvey County
Hesston Police Department; Michael Janzen; patrol officer; Hesston
Leavenworth County
Basehor Police Department; Richard Bevell; patrol officer; Basehor
Basehor Police Department; Jessie Burd; patrol officer; Basehor
Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office; Richard Leflet; deputy; Leavenworth
Marion County
Marion County Sheriff’s Department; Kaylan Miles; deputy; Marion
McPherson County
McPherson County Police Department; Connor Davis; patrol officer; McPherson
McPherson County Police Department; Jacob Pearson; patrol officer; McPherson
Miami County
Miami County Sheriff’s Office; Joshua Dunne; deputy; Paola
Miami County Sheriff’s Office; Yessenia Rizo; deputy; Paola
Montgomery County
Coffeyville Police Department; Michael Purvis; patrol officer; Coffeyville
Nemaha County
Seneca Police Department; Lane Beck; patrol officer; Seneca
Osage County
Osage County Sheriff’s Office; John Childers; deputy; Lyndon
Ottawa County
Minneapolis Police Department; Fernando Rodriguez; patrol officer; Ottawa
Pottawatomie County
Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office; Katieanne Deleon; deputy; Westmoreland
Riley County
Kansas State University Police Department; Stacy Lynn Pettis; patrol officer; Manhattan
Riley County Police Department; Eric Quiles; patrol officer, Manhattan
Kansas State University Police Department; Jeffrey Smith; patrol officer; Manhattan
Riley County Police Department; Zachary Throneburg; patrol officer, Manhattan
Saline County
Salina Police Department; Geno Constantino; patrol officer; Salina
Salina Police Department; Thomas Lydic; patrol officer; Salina
Salina Police Department; Mallory Wiggins; patrol officer; Salina
Sedgwick County
Haysville Police Department; Holly Cash; patrol officer; Haysville
Haysville Police Department; Sky Chapman; patrol officer; Haysville
Valley Center Police Department; Jerry Ezell; patrol officer; Valley Center
Park City Police Department; Cole Haas; patrol officer; Park City
Seward County
Liberal Police Department; Grant Patton; patrol officer; Liberal
Liberal Police Department; Tucker Thorp; patrol officer; Liberal
Stafford County
Stafford Police Department; Cody Bevan; patrol officer; Stafford
Stafford Police Department; Cole Smith; patrol officer; Stafford
Sumner County
Sumner County Sheriff’s Office; Kyle Caywood; deputy; Wellington
Wilson County
Neodesha Police Department; Ryan Miller; patrol officer; Neodesha
Wyandotte County
Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Department; Brendan French; deputy; Kansas City
Photo courtesy University of Kansas – From left) KLETC Executive Director Darin Beck and KU Chancellor Douglas A. Girod greet each other as they address the graduates from the 251st basic training class.