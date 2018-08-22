Area Officers Graduate From Academy

Fifty-three new law enforcement officers graduated from the Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center (KLETC) this month. University of Kansas Chancellor Douglas A. Girod was the speaker for the ceremony in KLETC’s Integrity Auditorium.

The new officers were members of the 251st basic training class at the center. Located one mile west and one mile south of Yoder, near Hutchinson, the center is a division of University of Kansas Professional & Continuing Education.

The graduates, who began their training April 30, represented 38 municipal, county and state law enforcement agencies from across Kansas.

Graduates receive certificates of course completion from KLETC and Kansas law enforcement certification from the Kansas Commission on Peace Officers’ Standards and Training, the state’s law enforcement licensing authority. The training course fulfills the state requirement for law enforcement training. Classroom lectures and hands-on applications help train officers to solve the increasingly complex problems they face in the line of duty.

Established by the Kansas Legislature in 1968, the center trains the majority of municipal, county and state law enforcement officers in Kansas and oversees the training of the remaining officers at seven authorized and certified academy programs operated by local law enforcement agencies and the Kansas Highway Patrol.

About 300 officers enroll annually in KLETC 14-week basic training programs. The center offers continuing education and specialized training to over 10,000 Kansas officers each year.

Graduates who granted permission to release their names are listed below by agency.

Atchison County

Atchison County Sheriff’s Department; Jesse Cannon; deputy; Atchison

Bourbon County

Bourbon County Sheriff’s Department; Tyler Moore; deputy; Fort Scott

Butler County

Rose Hill Police Department; Katrina Chance; patrol officer; Rose Hill

Butler County Sheriff’s Office; William O’Neal; deputy, El Dorado

Butler County Sheriff’s Office; Donald Tharp; deputy, El Dorado

Cheyenne County

St. Francis Police Department; Makayla Kennedy; patrol officer; St. Francis

Cloud County

Cloud County Sheriff’s Department; Lloyd Rice; deputy; Concordia

Cowley County

Cowley County Sheriff’s Office; Bryan Cyrus; deputy; Winfield

Crawford County

Pittsburg Police Department; Andrew D’Alfonso; patrol officer; Pittsburg

Pittsburg Police Department; Joshua McCleary; patrol officer; Pittsburg

Girard Police Department; Cory Strong; patrol officer; Girard

Douglas County

Eudora Police Department; Brighton Ballmer; patrol officer; Eudora

University of Kansas Police Department; Dylan Torgerson; patrol officer; Lawrence

Ellis County

Ellis County Sheriff’s Department; Andrew Powers; deputy; Hays

Ford County

Ford County Sheriff’s Department; Matthew Bolmer; deputy; Dodge City

Ford County Sheriff’s Department; David Darrough; deputy; Dodge City

Geary County

Geary County Sheriff’s Department; James Garcia; deputy; Junction City

Geary County Sheriff’s Department; Jose Martinez; deputy; Junction City

Harvey County

Hesston Police Department; Michael Janzen; patrol officer; Hesston

Leavenworth County

Basehor Police Department; Richard Bevell; patrol officer; Basehor

Basehor Police Department; Jessie Burd; patrol officer; Basehor

Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office; Richard Leflet; deputy; Leavenworth

Marion County

Marion County Sheriff’s Department; Kaylan Miles; deputy; Marion

McPherson County

McPherson County Police Department; Connor Davis; patrol officer; McPherson

McPherson County Police Department; Jacob Pearson; patrol officer; McPherson

Miami County

Miami County Sheriff’s Office; Joshua Dunne; deputy; Paola

Miami County Sheriff’s Office; Yessenia Rizo; deputy; Paola

Montgomery County

Coffeyville Police Department; Michael Purvis; patrol officer; Coffeyville

Nemaha County

Seneca Police Department; Lane Beck; patrol officer; Seneca

Osage County

Osage County Sheriff’s Office; John Childers; deputy; Lyndon

Ottawa County

Minneapolis Police Department; Fernando Rodriguez; patrol officer; Ottawa

Pottawatomie County

Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office; Katieanne Deleon; deputy; Westmoreland

Riley County

Kansas State University Police Department; Stacy Lynn Pettis; patrol officer; Manhattan

Riley County Police Department; Eric Quiles; patrol officer, Manhattan

Kansas State University Police Department; Jeffrey Smith; patrol officer; Manhattan

Riley County Police Department; Zachary Throneburg; patrol officer, Manhattan

Saline County

Salina Police Department; Geno Constantino; patrol officer; Salina

Salina Police Department; Thomas Lydic; patrol officer; Salina

Salina Police Department; Mallory Wiggins; patrol officer; Salina

Sedgwick County

Haysville Police Department; Holly Cash; patrol officer; Haysville

Haysville Police Department; Sky Chapman; patrol officer; Haysville

Valley Center Police Department; Jerry Ezell; patrol officer; Valley Center

Park City Police Department; Cole Haas; patrol officer; Park City

Seward County

Liberal Police Department; Grant Patton; patrol officer; Liberal

Liberal Police Department; Tucker Thorp; patrol officer; Liberal

Stafford County

Stafford Police Department; Cody Bevan; patrol officer; Stafford

Stafford Police Department; Cole Smith; patrol officer; Stafford

Sumner County

Sumner County Sheriff’s Office; Kyle Caywood; deputy; Wellington

Wilson County

Neodesha Police Department; Ryan Miller; patrol officer; Neodesha

Wyandotte County

Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Department; Brendan French; deputy; Kansas City

Photo courtesy University of Kansas – From left) KLETC Executive Director Darin Beck and KU Chancellor Douglas A. Girod greet each other as they address the graduates from the 251st basic training class.