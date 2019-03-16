Area Missing Man Sought

Family and friends are looking for a man who went missing in Osborne County.

Authorities are looking for 20-year-old Garrett Kipp, who went missing on Thursday.

Kipp’s vehicle was found abandoned near Natoma in Osborne County. His cell phone was found about a quarter of a mile away.

There was a sighting of Kipp at the Casey’s General convenience store in Russell at around 10:00 Friday morning.

Anyone with any information on where Garrett Kipp might be is asked to contact the Osborne County Sheriff’s Office at Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office at 785-263- 4041 or 785-346-2001.