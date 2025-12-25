Area Medical Center Recognized for Excellence in Patient Perspective

The Kansas Office of Rural Health announced that several of the state’s rural hospitals have earned a 2025 Performance Leadership Award. Clay County Medical Center (CCMC) was recognized for excellence in Patient Perspective, placing it among the top quartile of rural hospitals nationwide.

Compiled by The Chartis Center for Rural Health, the Performance Leadership Awards honor hospitals achieving 75th percentile or above in Quality, Outcomes, and/or Patient Perspective.

This recognition underscores CCMC’s commitment to delivering exceptional care and ensuring a positive experience for every patient.

“We are incredibly proud to receive this award for Patient Perspective,” said Austin M. Gillard, CEO of Clay County Medical Center. “This achievement reflects the dedication of our entire team to provide compassionate, high-quality care close to home. Our patients are at the heart of everything we do, and this recognition validates that commitment.”

The Performance Leadership Awards program is based on the Chartis Rural Hospital Performance INDEX, a comprehensive and objective framework for assessing rural hospital performance.

INDEX benchmarks are relied upon by rural hospitals, health systems, hospital associations, and state offices of rural health to measure performance across multiple areas impacting hospital operations

and finance.

“The areas of quality, outcomes and patient perspective are cornerstones of healthcare delivery across rural America, and this year’s Performance Leadership Award recipients are establishing a standard of excellence for their rural peers to follow,” said Michael Topchik, Executive Director, Chartis Center for Rural Health.