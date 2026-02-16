Area Med Center Earns Women’s Care Recognition

An area medical center has been recognized for its outstanding women’s care. Clay County Medical Center has distinguished itself as a leader in rural healthcare with multiple recognitions from the Women’s Choice Award, including:

Top 100 Hospital in Patient Experience among similar-sized hospitals

Top 2% in Obstetrics

Top 5% in Emergency Care

According to the hospital, the Women’s Choice Award identifies America’s Best Hospitals and healthcare facilities based on objective, data-driven criteria, helping women make informed decisions about where to receive care. Award determinations are based on a rigorous evaluation of clinical performance, patient satisfaction, and accreditation data, with a special emphasis on the female healthcare experience.

“Our patients are at the center of everything we do,” said Austin Gillard, CEO at Clay County Medical Center. “This recognition affirms the dedication of our team who consistently deliver high quality, compassionate care from welcoming new life into the world, responding in an emergency, or supporting patients through their healing journey.”

The Women’s Choice Award methodology includes clinical performance data from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, results from the Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems patient satisfaction surveys, relevant accreditation information, and data from the American Hospital Directory.

Recognition as a Top 2% hospital in Obstetrics highlights a commitment to safe, personalized maternity care, while its Top 5% ranking in Emergency Care reflects strong clinical outcomes and patient satisfaction during some of the most critical moments in healthcare. The Top 100 Patient Experience designation underscores a consistent focus on communication, responsiveness, and overall patient-centered care.

For more information and to learn more about the Women’s Choice Award and its methodology, visit womenschoiceaward.com.