Area Bikers to Deliver Toys

Hundreds of bikers with big hearts will be on a mission roaring across the area this month, delivering toys. Motorcycle toy runs in November are scheduled in Abilene, and Salina.

The 23rd Annual Abilene Motorcycle Toy Run is next Sunday, November 14th. Riders will depart from the Lumber House True Value parking lot at 2:00 p.m., escorted by the Abilene Police and Fire Departments. The parade will be led by a display of American flags, the Abilene Police & Fire Departments, and Santa Claus.

Masks and social distancing are encouraged. Coffee and cookies will be served on site. Nick, Amanda, and Noah Brungardt of Salina will donate a minibike to be raffled off before the ride.

Riders are encouraged to bring new toys for distribution to needy children. This annual benefit ride typically draws over two hundred riders to Abilene each year. All toys and cash contributions will be donated to Abilene Toys 4 Tots.

Local citizens are encouraged to step outside, salute the parade of American flags, and welcome riders to Abilene. The parade of bikes will travel E. on 21st to Brady, S. to 4th, W. to Buckeye, N. to 14th, W. to Vine, S. to 7th, W. to Rogers, S. to 3rd, E. to Cedar, N. to 14th, W. to Vine, S. to 7th, and W. to Sterl Hall.

A similar toy run motorcycle ride will be held in Salina the following weekend, on Sunday November 21st. The 35th Salina Toy Run will leave from the Central Mall at 2:00 in the afternoon. The toy run will end at the Tony’s Pizza Events Center.

Toys collected during the Abilene event will be distributed to the Dickinson County Toys for Tots effort. Toys collected during the Salina event will be donated to Ashby House and Domestic Violence Association of Central Kansas.

Several hundred riders are expected at both events.