Area Athletic Trainer Honored

An area athletic trainer has been recognized for excellence.

Justin Clark, Abilene High School Athletic Trainer from Memorial Health System Rehabilitation and Sports Medicine, recently received the Emerging Leader Award from the National Athletic Trainers’ Association. The organization formally recognizes leaders in the athletic training profession at the state level through this award.

The award is presented to a member, within their first 10 years of athletic training service, who:

Innovates and inspires ideas

Demonstrates the highest level of service, integrity, professionalism, and competence

Raises the visibility and influence of the profession

Actively shares responsibility and motivates others to accomplish higher levels of commitment to state service

Collaborates with other entities and organizations for the betterment of the state association

Clark is also the Treasurer of the Kansas Athletic Trainers’ Society. It is the mission of that gropup to help assure top quality health care to the physically active in Kansas, and to promote and increased awareness of the profession of athletic training to the citizens of the state of Kansas. March is National Athletic Training Month.

—

Photo Courtesy Memorial Health System Rehabilitation and Sports Medicine