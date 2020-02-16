Area Athletes Qualify for Girls State Wrestling

Pat Strathman February 16, 2020

Abilene 109

Skyleigh Pflaster (10-5) placed 4th and scored 19.0 team points. Champ. Round 1 – Skyleigh Pflaster (Abilene Hs) 10-5 received a bye () (Bye)

Champ. Round 2 – Skyleigh Pflaster (Abilene Hs) 10-5 won by major decision over Evelin Geronimo (Emporia) 18-7 (MD 11-0)

Quarterfinal – Anna Cullens (Wellington Hs) 23-1 won by decision over Skyleigh Pflaster (Abilene Hs) 10-5 (Dec 4-3)

Cons. Round 4 – Skyleigh Pflaster (Abilene Hs) 10-5 won by fall over Blake Rhea (Haysville-Campus Hs) 11-6 (Fall 1:51)

Cons. Round 5 – Skyleigh Pflaster (Abilene Hs) 10-5 won by decision over DIALEEN FRENCH (Wichita-North Hs) 18-4 (Dec 8-3)

Cons. Semi – Skyleigh Pflaster (Abilene Hs) 10-5 won by fall over Sarah Zimmerman (Hays Hs) 21-7 (Fall 1:56)

Lyndsey Buechman (14-1) placed 3rd and scored 22.0 team points. Champ. Round 1 – Lyndsey Buechman (Abilene Hs) 14-1 received a bye () (Bye)

Champ. Round 2 – Lyndsey Buechman (Abilene Hs) 14-1 won by fall over Harley Rowlison (Wakeeney-Trego Community Hs) 3-9 (Fall 1:04)

Quarterfinal – Lyndsey Buechman (Abilene Hs) 14-1 won by fall over Kiana Flores-Delgado (Emporia) 13-10 (Fall 1:03)

Semifinal – Jolie Ziegler (Council Grove) 24-0 won by fall over Lyndsey Buechman (Abilene Hs) 14-1 (Fall 2:30)

Cons. Semi – Lyndsey Buechman (Abilene Hs) 14-1 won by decision over Makayla Anderson (Salina-Central Hs) 4-3 (Dec 1-0)

Chelsey Armbruster (12-7) placed 4th and scored 14.0 team points. Quarterfinal – Chelsey Armbruster (Chapman) 12-7 won by fall over Kyeal Mogbo (Great Bend Hs) 15-11 (Fall 0:49)

Semifinal – Maddi Miller (Nickerson Hs) 16-1 won by fall over Chelsey Armbruster (Chapman) 12-7 (Fall 3:32)

Cons. Semi – Chelsey Armbruster (Chapman) 12-7 won by fall over Megan Olson (Emporia) 12-11 (Fall 2:19)

3rd Place Match – Kyeal Mogbo (Great Bend Hs) 15-11 won by fall over Chelsey Armbruster (Chapman) 12-7 (Fall 3:00) McPherson 123

Kaleigh Marbut (25-3) placed 3rd and scored 26.0 team points. Champ. Round 1 – Kaleigh Marbut (McPherson Hs) 25-3 won by fall over Jessika Chapman (Wakeeney-Trego Community Hs) 9-21 (Fall 0:13)

Champ. Round 2 – Kaleigh Marbut (McPherson Hs) 25-3 won by fall over Rhiannon Cacavio (Goodland) 12-8 (Fall 2:56)

Quarterfinal – Kaleigh Marbut (McPherson Hs) 25-3 won by fall over RODAH BENJI (Wichita-North Hs) 15-6 (Fall 4:59)

Semifinal – Maritza Jimenez (Hutchinson) 28-1 won by fall over Kaleigh Marbut (McPherson Hs) 25-3 (Fall 3:14)

Cons. Semi – Kaleigh Marbut (McPherson Hs) 25-3 won by fall over Destiny Avila (Garden City Hs) 16-8 (Fall 3:17)

3rd Place Match – Kaleigh Marbut (McPherson Hs) 25-3 won by fall over Mikayla Konrade (Winfield Hs) 11-6 (Fall 1:32) 155

Holli Giddings (26-4) placed 4th and scored 20.0 team points. Champ. Round 1 – Holli Giddings (McPherson Hs) 26-4 received a bye () (Bye)

Champ. Round 2 – Holli Giddings (McPherson Hs) 26-4 won by fall over Jewelliann Jones (Derby Hs) 9-5 (Fall 1:10)

Quarterfinal – Holli Giddings (McPherson Hs) 26-4 won by fall over Jaquelyn Tschohl (Andover Central) 15-7 (Fall 1:21)

Semifinal – Morgan Mayginnes (Onaga Hs) 10-0 won by fall over Holli Giddings (McPherson Hs) 26-4 (Fall 2:54)

Cons. Semi – Holli Giddings (McPherson Hs) 26-4 won by fall over Bailey Sanders (Hoisington Hs) 21-3 (Fall 1:57)

3rd Place Match – Briana Perez (Great Bend Hs) 27-11 won by decision over Holli Giddings (McPherson Hs) 26-4 (Dec 7-6) 191

Madison Skytte (15-11) placed 4th and scored 20.0 team points. Champ. Round 1 – Madison Skytte (McPherson Hs) 15-11 won by fall over Samantha Emmons (Whitewate-Remington Hs) 0-2 (Fall 0:32)

Quarterfinal – Trinity Ervin (Emporia) 16-9 won by fall over Madison Skytte (McPherson Hs) 15-11 (Fall 3:27)

Cons. Round 2 – Madison Skytte (McPherson Hs) 15-11 won by fall over Shai Trenary (Wichita-Southeast) 2-10 (Fall 0:00)

Cons. Round 3 – Madison Skytte (McPherson Hs) 15-11 won by fall over Gracie Orr (Valley Center Hs) 10-13 (Fall 4:03)

Cons. Semi – Madison Skytte (McPherson Hs) 15-11 won by fall over Nakitta Macis (Chaparral Hs) 5-4 (Fall 4:12)

3rd Place Match – Payton Sholander (Douglass Hs) 31-3 won by fall over Madison Skytte (McPherson Hs) 15-11 (Fall 0:25) Smoky Valley 170

Haley Phillips (12-7) placed 5th and scored 13.0 team points. Champ. Round 1 – Haley Phillips (Lindsborg-Smoky Valley Hs) 12-7 received a bye () (Bye)

Champ. Round 2 – wrestler wrestler (Larned) 0-1 received a bye Haley Phillips (Lindsborg-Smoky Valley Hs) 12-7 (Bye)

Cons. Round 2 – Haley Phillips (Lindsborg-Smoky Valley Hs) 12-7 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 3 – Haley Phillips (Lindsborg-Smoky Valley Hs) 12-7 won by decision over Brittani Burgess (McPherson Hs) 8-18 (Dec 1-0)

Cons. Round 4 – Haley Phillips (Lindsborg-Smoky Valley Hs) 12-7 won by fall over EDNA FLORES (Wichita-North Hs) 4-4 (Fall 0:00)

Cons. Round 5 – Haley Phillips (Lindsborg-Smoky Valley Hs) 12-7 won by decision over Jessi Bernal (Haysville-Campus Hs) 16-4 (Dec 1-0)

Cons. Semi – Grace Timmons (Valley Center Hs) 15-5 won by decision over Haley Phillips (Lindsborg-Smoky Valley Hs) 12-7 (Dec 1-0)

5th Place Match – Haley Phillips (Lindsborg-Smoky Valley Hs) 12-7 won by fall over Makayla Anderson (Salina-Central Hs) 4-3 (Fall 0:00) Salina Central 170

Makayla Anderson (4-3) placed 6th and scored 13.0 team points. Champ. Round 1 – Makayla Anderson (Salina-Central Hs) 4-3 received a bye () (Bye)

Champ. Round 2 – EDNA FLORES (Wichita-North Hs) 4-4 won by fall over Makayla Anderson (Salina-Central Hs) 4-3 (Fall 3:08)

Cons. Round 2 – Makayla Anderson (Salina-Central Hs) 4-3 won by fall over Leilani Nuusila (Junction City Hs) 3-12 (Fall 1:23)

Cons. Round 3 – Makayla Anderson (Salina-Central Hs) 4-3 won by fall over Michelle De La Cruz Caldera (Brookville-Ell Saline Hs) 2-15 (Fall 3:29)

Cons. Round 4 – Makayla Anderson (Salina-Central Hs) 4-3 won by fall over Abigail McLeod (Wichita-Southeast) 10-9 (Fall 3:00)

Cons. Round 5 – Makayla Anderson (Salina-Central Hs) 4-3 won by decision over Kallista Rhoades (Garden City Hs) 12-13 (Dec 1-0)

Cons. Semi – Lyndsey Buechman (Abilene Hs) 14-1 won by decision over Makayla Anderson (Salina-Central Hs) 4-3 (Dec 1-0)

Rebekah Franklin (13-2) placed 1st and scored 26.0 team points. Quarterfinal – Rebekah Franklin (Salina-Central Hs) 13-2 won by fall over Megan Olson (Emporia) 12-11 (Fall 5:59)

Semifinal – Rebekah Franklin (Salina-Central Hs) 13-2 won by fall over Kimberly Vazquez (Wichita-South Hs) 12-5 (Fall 4:23)

