Arctic Outbreak to Overtake Area

Frigid cold is certain to take over the area by the weekend, and could potentially be mixed with some snow.

According to the National Sweater Service, an arctic outbreak will bring extremely cold temperatures to the region for Friday-Sunday. Arctic air will overspread the area beginning late Thursday, and become entrenched across the area through early next week. Wind chills of 10 to 20 below are forecast each morning from Friday through Monday.

Accumulating snow is possible late Friday into Saturday, especially across southern Kansas where several inches may accumulate.