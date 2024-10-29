Arcade Video Game Burglarized at Salina Bar

A Salina bar’s arcade video game was burglarized by unknown suspect(s).

Police Captain Jim Feldman tells KSAL News, employees from Chuck’s Bar on 600 N. Sante Fe reported a burglary on October 28th. The employees opened the bar at 11:00 am when they noticed the north door had been broken into. They reported a “Dragon’s Ascent” arcade video game was burglarized and about $3,000 was stolen.

There is an active search for the suspect(s), along with possible findings of surveillance footage.

The investigation is ongoing.