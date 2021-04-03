Salina, KS

Now: 47 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 78 ° | Lo: 50 °

April Most Wanted is Online

Todd PittengerApril 3, 2021

The April list of Salina’s Most Wanted is online.

The first weekend of each month a new list of Salina’s Most Wanted is released. The March list generated a dozen arrests and one crime stoppers reward was paid out.

Those on the April  list are wanted for crimes which include among other things felony 1st degree murder, kidnapping, aggravated robbery, fleeing and eluding, making criminal threats, possession of a firearm by a felon, endangering a child, aggravated sodomy, burglary, felony theft , and felony drug crimes.

Since the Most Wanted program began back in July of 2000, thanks to tips from the public, 3, 404 criminals have been caught, and 426 crime stoppers rewards have been given out.

The most wanted program was founded through the cooperation of the Salina Police Department, the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, the Salina Journal, and Newsradio 1150 KSAL.

_ _ _

Salina’s Most Wanted

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Top News

April Most Wanted is Online

The April list of Salina’s Most Wanted is online. The first weekend of each month a new list of...

April 3, 2021 Comments

Adams Stars in Liberty CIF Opener v...

Kansas News Sports News

April 2, 2021

12 New Saline County COVID Cases

COVID-19 Kansas News

April 2, 2021

KWU Baseball tops Spires in 17-7 wi...

Sports News

April 2, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Adams Stars in Liberty CI...
April 2, 2021Comments
12 New Saline County COVI...
April 2, 2021Comments
Salina Local Workforce Ar...
April 2, 2021Comments
Man Rescued From Grain El...
April 2, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices