April Most Wanted is Online

The April list of Salina’s Most Wanted is online.

The first weekend of each month a new list of Salina’s Most Wanted is released. The March list generated a dozen arrests and one crime stoppers reward was paid out.

Those on the April list are wanted for crimes which include among other things felony 1st degree murder, kidnapping, aggravated robbery, fleeing and eluding, making criminal threats, possession of a firearm by a felon, endangering a child, aggravated sodomy, burglary, felony theft , and felony drug crimes.

Since the Most Wanted program began back in July of 2000, thanks to tips from the public, 3, 404 criminals have been caught, and 426 crime stoppers rewards have been given out.

The most wanted program was founded through the cooperation of the Salina Police Department, the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, the Salina Journal, and Newsradio 1150 KSAL.

_ _ _

Salina’s Most Wanted